× Lone Tree PD: Man arrested after putting underwear on cars at Park Meadows mall

LONE TREE, Colo. — A man was arrested Friday after allegedly placing female underwear on vehicles at Park Meadows mall in Lone Tree.

The Lone Tree Police Department said Monday that 47-year-old Bonifacio Gallegos is charged with harassment.

On Friday, Gallegos was allegedly following a shopper in the mall’s parking lot. He was also reportedly putting the underwear on vehicles.

“While this case is still under investigation, there is no indication that this incident is related to human trafficking. This was an isolated incident and Park Meadows continues to be a safe location,” LTPD said via email.

Gallegos was booked into the Douglas County Jail.

The police department says it operates a substation at the mall and anyone who feels they are being followed or harassed should call 911.

Gallegos drives a gray 2015 Ford Explorer. Police asked anyone who has had encounters with Gallegos to contact local law enforcement as soon as possible.