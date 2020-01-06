Less wind, mild temperatures Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- There were some strong wind gusts across metro Denver Monday afternoon. The strongest recorded gust was 99 mph at White Ranch Open Space.

Winds will calm down on the Front Range and eastern Plains after sunset Monday evening but will stay gusty in the northeast mountains through midday Tuesday.

Near triple-digit wind gusts today. White Ranch Open Space is on the west side of the metro area right up against the hills. pic.twitter.com/LDiJtQF7Ji — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) January 6, 2020

Temperatures will heat up to the 50s on Tuesday in Denver with mostly sunny skies and dry conditions.

High temperatures will be in the upper 50s on Wednesday with more sunshine and dry weather.

There are two storm systems moving into Colorado over the next week. One moves in on Thursday and Friday, bringing the mountains snowfall and a small chance of snow on the Front Range. Another storm arrives on Sunday.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking Denver weather today on FOX31 and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.