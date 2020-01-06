Gusty wind and mountain snow; End of week storm system

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- Windy conditions continue today in the mountains, Foothills and Front Range. Mountain gusts 30-80mph. Front Range gusts 20-50mph.

Wind relaxes tonight but then flares-up again Tuesday for a short period and again on Wednesday.

We'll stay partly to mostly sunny today in Denver, high 45.

Snow continues off/on in the mountains (I-70 and North) with 1-3" additional accumulation. Snow tapers off tonight.

Drier statewide Tuesday-Wednesday.

The next storm system arrives Thursday and Friday. Mountain snow is likely. 3-8 inches of accumulation at the ski areas. The track of the storm leaves Denver with only a small snow chance.

Drier Saturday and Sunday. 7-Day Forecast:

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking Denver weather today on FOX31 and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.