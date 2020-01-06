× Former Arapahoe High School teacher gets to 90 days in jail for attempted sexual assault on a child

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A former Arapahoe High School teacher who pleaded guilty to attempted sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust was sentenced to 90 days in jail on Monday. According to a spokesperson for the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, as part of a plea deal, other charges against 25-year-old Sarah Porter were dismissed.

Porter was a Spanish teacher and assistant volleyball and track coach at the south metro school. She worked at AHS between August 2018 and March 2019, when she was terminated upon her arrest.

In addition to the 90 days in jail, Porter was sentenced to 10 years of sex offender intensive supervised probation. She must register as a sex offender.

Porter was arrested on March 22, 2019 when Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office investigators responded to the school after receiving a tip from a student through the Safe2Tell reporting system.

Investigators found enough probable cause that Porter had assaulted a 16-year-old student, the sheriff’s office said at the time.