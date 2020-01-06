Denver police file first extreme risk protection order for ‘credible threat’

DENVER — On Jan. 2, 2020, the Denver Police Department filed the first extreme risk protection order under the state’s new “red flag” law, which went into effect Jan. 1.

On Dec. 29, 2019, Denver police responded to a domestic violence in process call. The 911 caller stated that the male involved in the argument was walking away from the apartment.

Officers ended up locating the individual at a nearby convenience store, according to Denver police. The male had a cut above his eye, and during a pat-down search administered by officers, a loaded 9mm Glock, semi-automatic handgun was recovered. The individual did not have a permit to carry a concealed weapon.

Initially, the male said the cut above his eye was from falling down. Eventually, he admitted that the cut was from a bottle that was thrown at him by his wife, and that he had hit her “a couple times” after the bottle was thrown.

The male also made suicidal comments to police, and was visibly intoxicated, having a hard time keeping his balance.

Police then contacted the individual’s wife, who said she did not mean to hit the male with the bottle. She was visibly intoxicated as well.

The male was taken to a nearby hospital on a Mental Health Hold for his suicidal statements, according to DPD. However, he was ultimately turned away by staff due to being intoxicated.

The handgun that was recovered was placed in the Denver Police Property Bureau.

The wife was taken into custody for investigation of second degree assault, domestic violence, according to DPD.

She said that her and the male, her husband, engaged in an argument in the apartment, and her sister was present. He then pushed both her and her sister out of the apartment and locked the door.

She began banging on the door to try to get back inside. When the male individual answered, he reached out and began to strangle her, according to police.

The male individual then left the apartment with the handgun, after pointing it at both the wife and her sister. He told them that he did not intend to use it on them, but rather himself.

When the male was interviewed the next day, he says he did not recall a bottle being thrown at him. The male said it was a “good thing they stopped me because it was not good.”

The male had another firearm in the apartment that he willingly gave to police.

Police filed the ERPO stating that the individual made a credible threat of a firearm.