Consider mentoring in the New Year

Imagine if every child in Colorado had a quality mentor to help them achieve their life goals? There is definitely a need in our state and there's a local non-profit on a mission to make that happen but they can't do this incredible work without the help of volunteers. Watch the segment to learn more about Mentor Colorado and why you should consider mentoring.

Building mentoring relationships will be held in the lobby of Denver place office in downtown Denver from noon to 1pm on Monday, January 6th.

It will be a friendly competition between mentoring teams to demonstrate mentoring in action and to raise awareness for the need for more youth mentors.

Mayor Michael Hancock will kick off the event. For more information visit CoMentoring.org.