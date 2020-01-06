Colorado’s population expected to reach 5.8 million in 2020

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — Colorado is continuing to boom with new jobs, development and people, according to data from the state.

In the last 20 years, Colorado’s population growth has gone up by a little more than 1.5 million people. As of 2019, our state had 5.7 million residents.

"I think we’re probably going to get to 5.8 million [people] for 2020,” said Elizabeth Garner, Colorado’s State Demographer.

Since 2010, Colorado has welcomed about 700,000 new residents. On average, we’re growing anywhere from 70,000 to 80,000 people each year.

That said, we experienced a bit of a slow down in 2019. This past year, our growth was down to about 67,000 people.

"Compared to the year before where we increased by about 80,000 -- it’s about 13,000 fewer people in terms of total growth we’ve seen over that time period,” said Garner.

After the recession of 2008, things really started to slow down. But at the same time, we’ve also seen a lot of concentrated growth along the I-25 corridor.

"Which is also where we’re creating all of the jobs. So it makes sense where we’re seeing the job growth and population growth,” Garner said.

According to state data: in the last two decades, most newcomers moved to the Front Range (about 91%) and nearly 8% decided to call the Western Slope, ‘home’.

While a majority of new people moving into Colorado (especially Denver) fall under the millennial category, seniors who are 65+ have become the fastest growing age group in our state, according to Garner.

"And that is just an issue with math, that we don’t have a lot of people over the age of 65 right now, but we have a lot of 64 year olds,” Garner said. “[But] most people who move to the state are in the age group of 22-37. That’s kind of bread and butter”.

Moving forward, Garner expects Colorado’s population growth to slow down in 2030, 2040 and 2050.