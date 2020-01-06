× State Sen. Lois Court stepping down following diagnosis of rare disorder

DENVER — Colorado state Sen. Lois Court is stepping down from her position after she was diagnosed with a rare immune-related disorder.

Colorado Senate Democrats said Monday that on Dec. 31, Court was hospitalized after experiencing muscle weakness and partial paralysis. Shortly after, she was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome.

According to the Mayo Clinic, the syndrome is a rare disorder in which the immune system attacks a person’s own nerves.

“Due to the severity of the illness, Senator Court has decided to step down, effective January 16, 2020. Although it is a serious diagnosis, 99% of people who are diagnosed recover, with 98% returning to full functionality within several weeks or months,” Senate Democrats said in a statement.

Court’s district covers much of east and southeast Denver as well as Glendale.

The Senate District 31 Committee will meet to begin appointing Court’s replacement.

“It has been the honor of my life to serve the people of Colorado and I am deeply saddened that this chapter of my life is at a close. But I am excited by the work my colleagues are undertaking and will continue to cheer them on and be an active citizen of Senate District 31,” Court said in the statement. “I would also like to thank all of my wonderful supporters and constituents––I could have never achieved what I did without your unfailing passion and guidance.”

Gov. Jared Polis issued the following statement Monday afternoon:

“Lois Court has been a tireless champion for Coloradans at the capitol. From the House to the Senate, she fought for fiscal reform and stood up for her constituents – no one has a clearer compass on the issues she cares about,” said Polis. “Sen. Court’s grit and effectiveness as a legislator will be missed. I wish Sen. Court a speedy and complete recovery as she and her family overcome this challenge.”