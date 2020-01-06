Broomfield police searching for at-risk woman missing since Saturday
BROOMFIELD– Police are asking for the public’s help to find a woman missing since Saturday morning.
Broomfield police said Abbie Heffner was last seen in the 900 Block of Hemlock Way around 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
Abbie is 40-years-old but has the mental capacity of a 5-10-year-old. Police also said Abbie has a medical condition that requires daily medication.
She is described as:
- 5’6”
- 173 pounds
- reddish-brown hair
- frequents RTD and Golden
If you see Abbie, please call Broomfield police at 303-438-6400.