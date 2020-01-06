× Boulder food company says owner dies after ski accident at Eldora

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A Boulder-based food company says its owner has died following an accident at a ski resort.

Backpacker’s Pantry said in a social media post that company owner and President Rodney Smith died Jan. 1.

The Daily Camera reports a 55-year-old man died as a result of injuries suffered at the Eldora Mountain Resort Dec. 30.

Boulder County Sheriff’s Cmdr. Mike Wagner confirmed the skier’s death.

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office has not yet publicly released the identity of the skier.

A spokesman for the resort says there were no witnesses to the skier’s apparent collision with a tree.