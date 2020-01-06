At least one Denver police officer involved in shooting on I-225 off-ramp in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — At least one Denver Police Department officer was involved in a shooting in Aurora Monday evening.

According to the Aurora Police Department, the shooting happened near the East Iliff Avenue off-ramp for southbound Interstate 225.

APD said the shooting was related to a traffic stop.

Police say there is no danger to the public and asked people to stay away from the scene.

Authorities have not yet said whether suspects or officers were injured.

Police did not elaborate on the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.