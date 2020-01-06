Mother speaks out over death of her son

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER --Orvelina Gonzalez is living a mother’s worst nightmare. Her son, 15-year-old Wayli Alvarado-Gonzalez, was stabbed to death at a 7-11, in the early morning hours of Jan. 1.

"They took away the most precious thing she has in her life," Gonzalez's translator says to FOX31.

“She thinks she might never be able to cope with this, because her son is like a treasure.”

Gonzalez says her son had been out with his friends, celebrating New Year’s, and they were on their way back to drop him off at home.

But she says they stopped for gas first at this 7-11.

“Apparently, there were men—because the way she say, there is more than one that approached the vehicle. And that’s where it all happened.” Gonzalez's translator says.

The Denver Police Department did not confirm these details, telling us the investigation is ongoing.

They are still searching for a suspect, who Gonzalez says she has a message for, “Stop doing damage to other people, repent. Like her, she doesn’t want any other mom to experience the same pain that she’s going through right now.”

And while she continues to search for justice in her son’s death, she hopes people will remember the Lincoln High School Student the way she does: “Humble, educated, good person, timid, sweet.”

A gofundme has been set up for the Gonzalex family, who wants to take Wayli's body back to Guatemala to be buried.

Our partners, Metro Crime Stoppers, are offering up to a $4000 reward for information leading to an arrest.