Strong wind, more mountain snow on the way today

Temperatures will be noticeably cooler, yet still above average as we end our weekend today. Across the Front Range and Denver metro, expect highs to hit the mid-40s with a mixture of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions will continue throughout the afternoon and evening hours.

Meanwhile in the Foothills and mountains Sunday afternoon, highs will hit the 30s with a gradual increase of clouds and strong wind. This will be associated with our next weather system, which will bring scattered snow showers to the higher elevation Sunday night through the day on Monday. Totals will range from 2-5″ along the I-70 corridor and central mountains. Snowfall totals up to 5-10″ can be expected for those living in the northern mountains by Monday night.

The eastern half of Colorado will miss out on the moisture chances to kick off the work week. The passing front will keep clouds and very strong wind around on Monday with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. Wind gusts of up to 40 mph will be possible in the Denver metro area and eastern plains through the day.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be the quiet days of the work week as highs jump to the upper 40s and 50s under a mostly sunny sky. Another storm system looks to move through the state by Thursday and Friday, knocking temps back down and bringing another shot at some mountain snow.

