Northglenn family warns about mail forwarding scam

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTHGLENN, Colo. -- A Northglenn family wants to warn others about a mail forwarding scam targeting people online after falling victim and losing about $200.

Unpacking an entire home with infants and toddlers is stressful enough, but for Erika Covarrubias and her husband, one of the hundred little asks that comes with moving ended up causing the biggest commotion.

“A dollar and two cents is what was supposed to be pulled for each one of us,” Covarrubias said.

The convenience of changing their mailing address online was only supposed to cost about a dollar each.

“Whenever we looked at our billing statement it actually came as 49.90 for each one of us,” Covarrubias said, adding “I don’t want to say the biggest concern is embarrassment but whenever you have a buggie full of groceries and your card gets declined you say ‘what am I going to do.’”

Covarrubias had picked the first site she saw on goggle -- changeyouraddressfast.com

Some of the first words that show up on the site are ‘secure’ and ‘$1.00 USPS filing charge.’ However, the Better Business Bureau says you need to check the web address. This particular web address said not secure.

“I actually had an opportunity to speak with a girl on their phone line that said ‘okay, we will do a return on the funds it will be 5 to 7 business days,’’ Covarrubias said. “We’ve got nothing. We considered the holiday as a delay…nothing. We’d call and call and call.”

The BBB says you should always use a credit card for online purchases because they generally offer more fraud protection.

They also say there’s another scam out there just like this where scammers impersonate the Department of Motor Vehicles. It is always best to go straight to the government agency’s website.