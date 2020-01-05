Mountain snow, gusty winds expected Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Snow showers will increase in coverage this evening and overnight in the northern and central mountains. Snow will fall overnight and into Monday morning before breaking apart Monday afternoon. Totals will range from 1 to 4 inches. Along with snowfall, the mountains will also see wind gusts up to 70mph. This will create low visibility and could make travel challenging at times.

Denver and the Front Range will stay dry and sunny on Monday. Winds will gust up to 50mph on the Front Range and Eastern Plains but will calm down after sunset Monday night.

Mild temperatures arrive on Tuesday and Wednesday with sunny skies and dry conditions.

Another storm system moves in Thursday and Friday bringing mountain snowfall and a small chance for a few showers in the lower elevations. It is still too far out to know exact timing or accumulation but the Pinpoint Weather Team is keeping a close eye on it.

