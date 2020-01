× Hazmat Team on scene following epoxy spill

AURORA, Colo. — A spill of a chemical epoxy with dangerous fumes occurred at 1635 N. Aurora Ct. Sunday afternoon, according to the Aurora Fire Department.

The Hazmat Team was on scene, and the building was evacuated while crews cleaned up the spill.

There were only a few people inside the building at the time of the call, according to the Aurora Fire Department.

No injuries and no life hazard reported.