Firehouse Subs holds fundraiser for family of recent Arvada carjacking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARVADA, Colo. -- The community is stepping up after a family was carjacked at gunpoint. The suspect later shot at officers and is still on the run.

The General Manager of Firehouse Subs on West 64th Avenue in Arvada heard about what happened to the Bell family and started a fundraiser to try and help them get a working vehicle.

“We got our kids inside, it was past bedtime it was nothing we were expecting,” Tawni Bell said.

It was the night of Dec. 14, Matthew and Tawni Bell just returned home from a holiday party and got their four kids inside, when Matthew returned to his vehicle and was carjacked.

“I turned around and looked at him – he says get on the ground and he had a gun in his hand asking where my keys were,” Bell said.

The suspect stole Bell’s Dodge Ram pickup truck. It was seen on an intersection camera at 64th and Oak, with sparks flying from one of the rims as police chased after the truck. The suspect got away. The crime left the Bells without their only mode of transportation.

“Somebody has to borrow someone’s vehicle in order to get to work,” Bell said.

Bell said his insurance helped pay off his truck loan and is now saving up for another vehicle. Christy Wells is the general manager of the Firehouse Subs on West 64th in Arvada. Her son was also in the middle of the chaos that night.

“My son called me and said somethings going on we’re getting locked down. He’s like I heard gunshots,” Wells said.

Wells heard about what happened to the Bells through social media. On Sunday, at her store, she raised money for the Bell’s – all day, anyone who donated $25 dollars or more got a free combo with a medium sub.

“It’s just how I am haha. I just like helping people,” Wells said.

Meanwhile the Bell family is overwhelmed with strangers stepping up to help.

“It definitely brightens a dull situation,” Bell said.

Arvada Police are still searching for the suspect who carjacked the family and shot at officers.

If you have any information, contact our partners at Metro Denver Crime Stoppers 720-913-STOP.

If you are interested in donating to the Bell family, you can contact the Firehouse Sub store at (303) 568-9644 and ask for Christy Wells.