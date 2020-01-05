Breckenridge woman lobbies to ban sale of pet store animals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. -- A Breckenridge woman has successfully lobbied four Colorado municipalities to ban the sale of pet store animals in hopes of stopping the sale of puppy mill animals. Since June, five municipalities including Berthoud, Breckenridge, Frisco, Dillon and Eagle have passed ordinances banning the sale of pet store animals.

"If you don't allow the pet stores to sell the puppies and kittens, then puppy mills have no place to sell their animals," animal activist Joyce Cohen, of Breckenridge said.

Cohen says she has met with leaders in Fairplay, Silverthorne and Colorado Springs and they are considering a potential move.

A national group called the Pet Industry Joint Advisory Council has opposed the latest Colorado ordinances. They were not immediately available for comment.