6 families displaced in Brighton kitchen fire

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Brighton Fire Rescue said six families were displaced Saturday night in a small kitchen fire in the 500 block of East Bridge Street.

A Brighton Fire spokesperson said sprinklers extinguished the stovetop fire before fire crews arrived, but water damage still caused those six families to be displaced. They reported the fire just before 10:30 p.m.

No one was hurt.

The American Red Cross said those displaced included nine adults and nine children. They were placed in hotel rooms overnight.

It’s unknown how long they will be out of their home, according to Brighton Fire.