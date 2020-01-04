× Windy, unseasonably warm weekend to start 2020

The first weekend of 2020 will be a warm one, at least starting today as highs soar into the 50-60s across the Front Range. Temperatures will be slightly cooler in the high country, with highs making it into the 30-40s under plenty of sunshine. The biggest impact for Saturday will be very strong wind gusts, especially in the foothills and mountains where wind gusts up to 60 mph will be possible. The wind won’t be as strong across the Denver metro and eastern plains, but breezy conditions up to 30 mph will be possible.

Sunday will be slightly cooler, but still above average, as highs return to the 40-50s. Expect a mixture of sun and clouds through the day with breezy conditions.

A weak weather system will pass through the state by Sunday night into Monday with the biggest impacts felt in the high country. This front will bring some scattered snow showers to to the mountains Sunday evening throughout the day on Monday. Expect windy conditions statewide with a drop in temperatures to the 20-30s in the higher elevations. Meanwhile in Denver and across the eastern plains, this front will only bring strong winds and a drop in temps. Highs on Monday will return to the 30-40s for the eastern half of the state.

This will be a quick passing system, as sunshine and seasonal temps in the 40-50s will return to the region by Tuesday and Wednesday. Another passing system looks to move through Thursday and Friday, knocking temps back into the 30-40s.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are.

