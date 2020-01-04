× Suspect arrested, charged following death of 25-year-old

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — An arrest has been made in connection with the death of 25-year-old Alejandro Antonio Villagrana, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

On Dec. 23, 2019, a deputy observed Villagrana being removed from the rear seat of a 4-door full size pick-up truck by another male on 136th Avenue and Franklin Street.

As the deputy approached the scene to render aid, the driver fled the scene.

Villagrana had a gunshot wound to his lower torso and was transported to an area trauma center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

After further investigation, detectives, working in conjunction with the District Attorney’s Office, were able to obtain an arrest warrant for 25-year-old Rodolfo Antonio Ramirez, the suspect in this case.

ACSO detectives with assistance from the FBI Safe Streets Fugitive Task Force and the ACSO Special Crimes Attack Team (SWAT) located Ramirez inside a residence at 541 Dakin Street on Jan. 3, 2020.

Ramirez refused to surrender to SWAT personnel. Ultimately, the ACSO SWAT entered the residence and found Ramirez hiding in a crawl space.

Ramirez was arrested and charged with manslaughter, a class four felony.