Summit County Rescue Group rescues injured snowboarder

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — The Summit County Rescue Group rescued an injured snowboarder in the Quandary Peak area Saturday.

The injured individual called 911 from his cell phone after falling nearly 100 feet from cliffs on the south side of Quandary Peak, near Blue Lakes dam, according to SCRG.

Flight for Life’s Frisco-based helicopter landed on the road below Blue Lakes dam, and SCRG and snowmobilers were able to load the patient into the helicopter for transport to a medical facility, according to SCRG.

SCRG and Flight for Life evacuated an injured snowboarder from the south side of Quandary Peak today. pic.twitter.com/ttOCD5AiQc — Summit County Rescue (@SCrescuegroup) January 5, 2020

No further information is known about the injured snowboarder.