× Newspaper delivery driver shot, car stolen in northwest Denver

DENVER — A newspaper delivery driver’s car was stolen shortly after he was shot in northwest Denver early Saturday morning, police said.

According to the Denver Police Department, the shooting was reported shortly after 4:15 a.m. in the 4900 block of North Perry Street.

DPD says a man was delivering the Denver Post to a residence when a person tried stealing his car. The delivery driver confronted the thief.

The thief then shot the driver in the hand and stole the car, according to police.

The driver’s injuries are not life threatening.

The stolen vehicle is a Chrysler 300. Police say there is currently no information about the vehicle’s color or year.

A search for the car is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers: 720-913-7867.