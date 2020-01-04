Loveland family frustrated after car totaled by driver involved in police pursuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOVELAND, Colo. -- A Loveland woman is still hoping for justice after her family's car was totaled by a suspect trying to evade authorities in early December.

"I have lupus and fibromyalgia," Pattie Caster said. "The stress has really done a number on my health issues."

Caster says her family's Ford was parked outside her home along East 16th Street when a suspect running from a deputy with the Larimer County Sheriff's Office hit the car.

"I'm $6,000 out of pocket with insurance," Caster said.

The sheriff's office says a pursuit happened just before 2 a.m. on Dec. 3. Officials say a deputy pursued the suspect but stopped as the suspect's car drove erratically and at a high rate of speed toward a busy intersection, Madison Avenue and Eisenhower Boulevard.

Authorities say the suspect turned onto 16th Street while no longer pursued and crashed. The suspect then ran away.

"It just seems like day by day it just gets further and further and there will never be a resolution," Caster said.

The sheriff's office says there have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Officials say Caster does not qualify for Colorado's Victim's Compensation since nobody was hurt.

“I'd like somebody to pay even if it’s justice and not financial,” Caster said.

Loveland police took the crash report.