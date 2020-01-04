Gusty wind in Denver Saturday evening, snow returns to mountains Sunday

DENVER — Stronger wind gusts will spread across the metro area Saturday evening to bring a temperature drop for the metro area and snow to the mountains Sunday.

The highest wind gusts through Saturday afternoon are primarily found in the high country:

The max wind gusts so far today (through 4 pm) shown here. A stronger wind is to come through Denver this evening. #cowx pic.twitter.com/ofVp8XpHj7 — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) January 4, 2020

As mentioned, the wind will be gusty through the evening and into Sunday.

On Sunday, colder temperatures return ahead of another storm system. Highs across the metro area will be in the 40s Sunday as snow develops late in the day in the mountains. This temperature drop is some ten to 15 degrees colder than Saturday.

The mountains will see the return of snow by the afternoon and evening, but the totals will be low. So the overall impact on the roads will be low, plus the risk of avalanches has dropped by one category.

The avalanche threat has dropped a bit today. The current forecast is one category lower, now in the moderate risk. pic.twitter.com/2cD9AQPPgI — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) January 4, 2020

Monday and Tuesday will see the snow chance continue in the mountains, but just a bit of cloud cover for the metro areas as temperatures stay in the 40s.

January is looking quite dry for the Denver area and Plains with the storm flow to favor the western areas of Colorado.

So far, Denver hasn’t received more than 3 inches of snow in over a month. Despite the low snow total in December, the season is snowier than average, following the bigger snow events of October and November.

