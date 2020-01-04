× El Paso County Sheriff’s Office investigating kidnapping of 24-year-old male

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the kidnapping of 24-year-old Karel Lopez-Hurtado that occurred Friday evening.

The Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a call on Friday around 8:10 p.m. stating that there was a robbery in the 18700 block of Birdseye View.

The reporting party said that the suspects were armed, and that there were five children inside the home.

It was discovered that four men dressed in jeans and black shirts broke into the home, assaulted two of the children, and kidnapped Lopez-Hurtado at gunpoint.

The children did not sustain serious injuries, according to authorities.

The suspects are unknown and considered to be armed and dangerous.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Any person with information is asked to call 911 or the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 719-520-6666.