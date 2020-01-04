Colorado Iranian woman speaks out on air strikes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Coloradans are voicing their opinions on the U.S. drone strike that killed Iranian General, Qassem Soleimani.

Hundreds of people gathered on the steps of the Capitol Saturday afternoon to protest what they call President Trump's "blatant attempt at war with Iran."

Protesters like Ryan Hamby say no peace would come from a potential war, only death.

"That's what we saw in Iraq, that's what we saw in Afghanistan. That's what we see all around the world when the U.S. says that they're out to help people in other countries," said Hamby.

In contrast to the protesters, Sudi Fowler, an Iranian Native, supports the president's effort to go after Soleimani. Fowler says the living conditions in her native country continue to worsen.

"The quality of life is not there with these people. Poverty is a killer. They have nothing. Mothers cannot feed kids," said Fowler.

Fowler came to the U.S. in 1985 with her four-year-old son.

"I went to see my sister in Portland, Oregon and I had $25 left," said Fowler.

She says Iranians have no power to have their voices heard outside of Iran, and believes many of them support Trump. Fowler says Soleimani is just one piece of what she calls a "nasty group of dictators" and believes it will take U.S. intervention or possibly war to change the regime.

"If Donald Trump wants to do something he has to do it now. Because I believe when you want to bake your bread you do it when your oven is hot," said Fowler.

Rachel Skyatta, FOX31