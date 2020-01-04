70-year-old newspaper delivery driver shares story after being shot in northwest Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A newspaper delivery driver’s car was stolen shortly after he was shot in northwest Denver early Saturday morning, police said. He survived and shared the shocking story exclusively with FOX31.

Harold Bassett, 70, was almost 100 papers into his route along Perry Street Saturday between 3:30 and 4 a.m.

He noticed his car's driver’s seat window that was open suddenly closed and saw a black figure in his car.

“I’m reaching for the car door and a dark thing came up, it’s like a blob, and I’m thinking, 'Could that be a gun?'" Bassett said, adding, “I’m just putting my hand up as the gun went off and it cut right through my finger right down the middle.”

Basset watched a driver take off in his gray Chrysler 300C as he laid on the ground surrounded by glass.

He also saw a second suspect follow right behind in another car.

“It’s just reality that reaffirms this is what happened, it’s not like you woke up from a dream,” Bassett said. “The reality seeing that glass on the ground, that happened. I ask myself, 'What is wrong with people?'"

Fox31 obtained surveillance footage of the entire incident showing a sedan following Bassett on a delivery with the car lights off before shooting him.

Bassett delivers newspapers seven days a week as a side job to keep busy. The 70-year-old sells health insurance as his day job.

If his name sounds familiar, Bassett tells Fox 31 he is a former University of Colorado assistant football coach and used to play ball himself at Iowa State.

Now injured and without a car, Bassett says he’s just thankful to see another day.

Denver police need the community’s help locating the suspects and Bassett’s car.

The beige Chrysler with a metallic green fender has a damaged driver’s seat window. The last three digits of the license plate are ZTX.

If you know anything, call our partners at Metro Denver Crime Stoppers: 720-913-7867.