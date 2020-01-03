Wind brings big warm-up to Colorado on Saturday

DENVER — A very warm wind will develop Saturday, pushing Denver’s high temperatures closer to a record than what is considered the average.

Sixty-seven degrees is the existing record for Saturday, and 43 is the average high for the date. Denver will hit the upper 50s to lower 60s for the afternoon.

The warm-up comes with a warm wind direction (westerly). The wind will be problematic for the mountain tops, some of the passes and potentially damaging in portions of Jefferson, Boulder and Larimer Counties.

The wind doesn’t impact everyone, but warmth does spread across the state for the day.

On Sunday, colder temperatures return ahead of another storm system. Highs across the metro area will be in the 40s Sunday as snow develops late in the day in the mountains.

Monday and Tuesday will see the snow chance continue in the mountains, but just a bit of cloud cover for the metro areas as temperatures stay in the 40s.

January is looking quite dry for the Denver area and Plains with the storm flow to favor the western areas of Colorado.

So far, Denver hasn’t received more than 3 inches of snow in over a month. Despite the low snow total in December, the season is snowier than average, following the bigger snow events of October and November.

