The transition from military to civilian life can be a challenge for our nation's veterans. Stripes to Bars helps veterans through that transition with an opportunity to earn a scholarship that will help them develop the skills they need to literally "take flight" in a new and exciting field!

The Stripes to Bars 2020 Aviation Scholarship window is open now through March 15th. Just visit StripestoBars.org/apply.

You can also make a donation on that website or simply follow stripes to bars on Instagram or Facebook.