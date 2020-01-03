La Plata County to crack down on vacation rentals

Posted 2:19 pm, January 3, 2020, by and , Updated at 03:40PM, January 3, 2020

DURANGO, Colo. — Officials in a southwest Colorado county have announced plans to ensure visitors renting private homes pay lodging and sales taxes as they would if they stayed in a hotel.

The Durango Herald reported Tuesday that residents in La Plata County must obtain a Colorado business license for short-term rentals, but not everyone complies with the rules.

More than 1,200 short-term rentals were estimated in the county in November.

A report says they generated about $1.2 million in revenue.

County officials say there is no way to know exactly how many rentals exist or how much tax money is being lost.

