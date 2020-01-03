× Passenger arrested at DIA for making disturbing comments, sending threatening texts

DENVER– Denver police arrested a man they say sent threatening text messages while on a Frontier Airlines flight Thursday.

Richard Porter, 38, is being held without bond for endangering public transportation.

According to an arrest affidavit, a woman sitting on the plane with Porter said he talked about where the safest part of the plane was in a crash, where the exit rows were and how to react in an emergency.

The woman also claimed that Porter was sending threatening text messages that he intended to do something to cause the plane to crash and kill everyone aboard, according to the arrest report.

Porter was removed from the flight in Denver and arrested.

Porter is scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.