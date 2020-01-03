One killed in Aurora shooting, suspect at large

Posted 2:55 pm, January 3, 2020, by

AURORA, Colo. — One person was killed in a shooting in Aurora early Friday morning.

According to the Aurora Police Department, about 1:45 a.m., officers responded to an alley in the 1400 block of Havana Street on a report of a person suffering from a head injury.

When officers arrived, they found a male with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

APD’s Major Crimes/Homicide Unit is investigating the death as a homicide.

The victim’s name and age have not yet been publicly released.

Police did not provide information about a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact APD Agt. H. Graw at: 303-739-6213.

Tipsters wanting to remain anonymous can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information.

Google Map for coordinates 39.738554 by -104.865460.

