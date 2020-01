Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A local jeweler is helping the families of law enforcement officers.

Four years ago, Nicole Theisen started creating the jewelry, called Nikki Jo Jewelry Design.

As the daughter of a police officer, she decided to donate part of the proceeds to the MC1 Foundation, a statewide charity that helps law enforcement families with needs like wheelchairs and funeral services.

Greg Nieto reports in the video above.