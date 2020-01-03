Kendrick Castillo’s parents file claim against STEM School, Douglas County School District

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. -- Kendrick Castillo's parents have filed a claim against STEM School Highlands Ranch and the Douglas County School District, alleging the school and district did not do enough to prevent the May 2019 shooting in which Castillo was killed.

The claim alleges the school and district "failed to exercise reasonable care to protect Kendrick Castillo and all students, faculty, and staff from harm from acts committed by the shooter who killed Kendrick Castillo."

The claim states that about one week before the shooting, STEM's Wikipedia page had been edited to include a threat toward the school. In a section about suicide prevention programs at the school, a Wikipedia user based in Littleton edited the text to say "[d]o they work? We shall see," according to the claim.

Additionally, the claim states a parent had warned of a future school shooting before it occurred.

The claim goes on to state that STEM and the school district "unreasonably failed to recognize warning signs of future violence" in the alleged shooters. It also claims that the school did not have adequate security.

In the claim, the Castillos' attorney Dan Caplis said the couple "suffered the wrongful death of their son," that their damages exceed $500,000 and that they are seeking "the maximum amount of monetary damages permitted by law."

Caplis sent the following statement about the claim:

"Mr. and Mrs. Castillo are determined to do everything in their power to prevent Colorado students and teachers from being shot to death in their school. That includes using the legal process to reveal the full truth about what led up to the attack that took the life of their heroic son Kendrick."