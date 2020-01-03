JeffCo homeowner says nudist resort built road on his property without permission

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. -- A Jefferson County man is at odds with his neighbor over a road that he says was extended onto his property without his permission.

Kurtt Bliden has lived on Mica Mine Gulch Road in rural JeffCo for more than 20 years. Mountain Air Ranch, a family nudist resort, has been there far longer. Bliden says within the last year, the resort widened the road and took down his property markers in the process.

"It concerns me that a neighbor would have no respect for another neighbor's property," said Bliden.

Bliden says he first got in touch with the Planning and Zoning Department in Jefferson County. However, the road is not on county property. The road in question snakes back and forth between properties and Mountain Air Ranch has taken on maintenance responsibilities.

Because the road is not maintained by the county, the resort did not have to get a permit before beginning construction on the road.

The county did offer mediation services as a possible solution but so far, neither parties have engaged in that option.

"I'd like my property stakes returned so I can at least visually see how much of my property has been taken," said Bliden.

Mountain Air Ranch sent a statement to the Problem Solvers, saying in part, "at no time have we intentionally crossed the easement boundaries of our neighbor's property while making improvements to this road. If we have made a mistake on the easement/right of way line, we are happy to return the property to its previous condition."

Rachel Skytta wrote this report.