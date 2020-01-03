Iranians in Denver react to increased tension, threats of war following Soleimani’s death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Inside Shondiz Persian Restaurant in Denver, it may look like a normal day with kebabs being ordered and spice in the air.

However, for the Esmaeili brothers, who grew up in Iran, thoughts remain in Iran following the death of Gen. Qassem Soleimani in an American airstrike.

"He is one of the famous guys in Iran and almost the right hand of Iran's leader and I was really surprised. He was untouchable," Ahmad Esmaeili said, adding. "I'm hoping for peace."

The brothers aren't alone.

The Colorado Chapter of the National Iranian American Council estimates there are more than 10,000 Iranians or Americans with ties to Iran living in the metro Denver area.

Kevin Amirehsani is the chapter president and has serious questions for President Donald Trump.

"Let's be real -- this guy has blood on his hands but so do we. There are ways to retaliate without going crazy like this has done," Amirehsani said.

Amirehsani said he will be at a rally at the Colorado state Capitol at 2 p.m. Saturday calling for peace.