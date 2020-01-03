Healthy Pasta Swaps for National Spaghetti Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today is National Spaghetti Day, but like many, our New Year's resolution is eat healthier.

Our nutrition expert, Monica Salafia with Mind on Nutrition says there are healthy ways to eat this New Year. In fact, you can replace regular pasta noodles with veggies noodles. Zucchini noodles are an easy swap for pasta and are a leaner choice.

Another goal is to aim for more color in the new year and with more vegetables in our diet our risk of disease decrease.

Garlic Shrimp With Zucchini Noodles & Tomato Basil Sauce:

8 oz shrimp, peeled

1 Tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

3 Cloves garlic, chopped

1 cup cucina antica tomato basil sauce

1 (9 oz.) package zucchini noodles

Directions

Prep

Peel shrimp and chop garlic.

Make

Warm 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat.

Add garlic and sauté for 2 minutes. Add shrimp and peppers and cook stirring now and then for 3 minutes or until shrimp turn pink.

Add zucchini noodles and sauce to pan. Try to get sauce all over those zucchini noodles. Let cook a 4-5 minutes or until warmed to your liking and sauce thickens.