The Georgetown Loop Railroad is one of the most unique ways to enjoy Colorado's High Country. You can ride an old-fashioned steam locomotive, stop for a hike, tour a mine, and even pan for gold! You can even see Scrooge for the remaining holiday season.

Ebenezer Scrooge will be at the Georgetown Loop Railroad December 26th through January 5th. For tickets and more information call 1-888-456-6777 or head to GeorgetownLoopRR.com