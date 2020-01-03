Food Truck Friday with Big Stuff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Every Friday on Channel 2's Daybreak and Fox31 News, we feature a different food truck. This Friday, we have Big Stuff. If the name sounds familiar, it's because they recently won "The Great Food Truck Race" which recently aired on FoodNetwork.

Brad and Mike are the owners and have been friends for over 25 years and started up this successful food truck that is all about Colorado Comfort Food.

We would like to thank Go Truckster for helping us get connected with Big Stuff and many of the Food Trucks that are featured on our air Friday mornings.