Chinook winds arrive this weekend bringing warmer temperatures

DENVER-- Friday will bring partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-40s in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins.

The mountains have residual flurries (snow showers over the high peaks, a half inch of additional accumulation), wind 30-60mph above treeline and partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the teens and 20s.

Chinook winds overspread the Foothills and Front Range on Saturday. This means significantly warmer temperatures near 60.

What is a Chinook Wind? Westerly winds that descend from 14,000 feet to 5280 feet warm the air via compression. This forces the surface air temperature to increase (this is an adiabatic process).

Wind gusts in the mountains and Foothills will range from 30-60mph.

Saturday stays dry in the mountains and across the Front Range.

Sunday also stays dry, sunny, highs near 50.

A cold front rolls across Colorado between Monday and Tuesday. Another cold front possible Thursday. It appears dry across the Front Range, but the mountains could see light snow.

