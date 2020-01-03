× 15-year-old killed in southwest Denver stabbing identified

DENVER — The 15-year-old killed in southwest Denver on New Year’s Day has been identified as Wayli Alvarado-Gonzalez. According to the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner, he died from sharp force injuries.

Shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday, Denver police responded to an area near South Sheridan Boulevard and West Jewell Avenue and found Alvarado-Gonzalez. He was taken to Denver Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The Denver Police Department initially described the incident as a “possible shooting.”

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is urged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.