15-year-old killed in southwest Denver stabbing identified

Posted 2:38 pm, January 3, 2020, by

DENVER — The 15-year-old killed in southwest Denver on New Year’s Day has been identified as Wayli Alvarado-Gonzalez. According to the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner, he died from sharp force injuries.

Shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday, Denver police responded to an area near South Sheridan Boulevard and West Jewell Avenue and found Alvarado-Gonzalez. He was taken to Denver Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The Denver Police Department initially described the incident as a “possible shooting.”

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is urged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

