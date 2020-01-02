Windy forecast continues with a cold front arriving; Mountain snow turns lighter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- Mountain snow and wind continues off/on today. An additional 1-4 inches of accumulation. Snow tapers off into Friday. Wind gusts 30-60mph.

Mountain temperatures will be in the single digits and teens.

A cold front is dropping south from Wyoming through Fort Collins and Denver. Flurries are possible this morning then partly cloudy. Cooler highs today in the low 40s. Gusty wind possible 15-40mph. Highest gusts on the western suburbs.

Dry, partly cloudy, and breezy on Friday. High 40 in Denver.

Saturday looks quite warm near 60. Why? Gusty downslope winds 20-45mph.

Sunday is still warm around 50, dry, breezy.

A cold front rolls through the Mountains between Monday-Tuesday with light snow accumulations. Dry Front Range. Cooler highs in the 30s and 40s.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking Denver weather today on FOX31 and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.