× ‘We’re at war, there’s gonna be blood’; Golden police searching for man trying to steal axes

GOLDEN– The Golden Police Department is searching for a man who was reportedly trying to steal axes from a Home Depot.

Police say someone from loss prevention at the Home Depot at 16900 West Colfax Avenue confronted a man who was attempting to steal axes from the store.

“We’re at war, there’s gonna be blood.” The suspect also stated, “Come take them away,” or “Come at me.”

Loss prevention backed off and the suspect got in his car and took off, according to police.

The suspect is described as:

White/possibly Hispanic

5’3”

130 pounds

black hair

average build

possibly in his late 20s to mid-30s

short facial hair

Police say the suspect is associated with a grey Toyota Camry with front end damage on the passenger side, a damaged headlight and a damaged hood.

If you see this man, call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. You can also submit a tip here. You may be eligible for an award of up to $2,000.