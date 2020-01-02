× United flight from Denver slides off Bismarck airport taxiway, no one injured

BISMARCK, N.D. — A Bismarck-bound United flight from Denver slid off an icy taxiway at the North Dakota city’s airport on New Year’s Day but none of the two dozen passengers suffered injuries.

The mid-morning flight landed safely before sliding off the edge of the pavement onto snow when it was turning from the runway to taxi.

The United flight passengers had to wait up to an hour for vehicles to bring them to the terminal.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate.