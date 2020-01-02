Search underway for 10-month-old missing out of Delta County

DELTA COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities are hoping the public can help them find a 10-month-old girl missing out of western Colorado.

On Thursday evening, the Delta County Sheriff’s Office said Ezaylea Cowger was last seen 6 a.m. Thursday at Delta County Memorial Hospital in Delta.

Cowger is believed to be traveling in a white 2005 Chevrolet Impala being driven by an unknown white male, according to the sheriff’s office. The Impala has Colorado license plates: QKF-867.

Cowger is 2 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 20 pounds. She was brown hair and blue eyes.

Authorities did not provide additional information about the case, including the circumstances surrounding Cowger’s disappearance.

Anyone who sees the Impala or Cowger is asked to call 911.