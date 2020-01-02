Power washing company helps vandalized Fort Collins church

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT COLLINS, Colo. -- Fort Collins police continue to investigate a string of vandalism incidents across the city, including broken windshields and damage from BBs.

But perhaps the most surprising offense was found spray painted on the front doors of Christ United Methodist Church Tuesday morning.

"It was unexpected, for sure," said Pastor Aaron Gray. "We came into the office on Tuesday and thought just another day, but then we noticed the door had been vandalized."

Gray says surveillance video showed someone spray painting racial and religious slurs on the door and on a handicap parking logo outside.

"It's very discouraging, but it just kind of reminds you that it's kind of the culture and context of the world that we're living in," he said.

Church members tried to clean it off but were mostly unsuccessful. A local company then stepped in to help.

Top Gun Pressure Washing sent a crew free of charge to clear the graffiti.

The company specializes in removing tire marks, oil spills and other hard-to-remove materials like graffiti.

"It was just an opportunity for us to give back," said Stephanie White.

Gray says it was a positive outcome to an unfortunate situation.

"For someone else to come and recognize the need that we had at that moment, that was reassuring, very much so," he said.

"It's important that we're here for one another," said White. "We're not here for ourselves, and if we are here to help one another, it will be a much better place to be."

Anyone with information on the vandalism is asked to call Fort Collins police at 970-416-2393.