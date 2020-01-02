× Person reported missing from Aurora found dead, police investigating as homicide

AURORA, Colo.– A person missing from Aurora since Monday was found dead on Wednesday.

Police said the person was reported missing from the 1400 Block of South Salem Way on Monday.

Police said they learned of suspicious circumstances regarding the victim’s disappearance, days after being reported missing.

While investigating the victim’s disappearance, police said they found remains that are believed be the victim’s.

The victim’s cause of death and positive identification will not be made until the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office has identified next-of-kin.

If you have any information, please contact the Aurora Police Department at 303-739-6067. You can also submit a tip anonymously and be eligible for an award of up to $2,000 from Metro Denver Crime Stoppers by calling 720-913-7867.

The investigation into the circumstances around the victim’s death are underway.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.