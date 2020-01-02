New Health Trends for 2020

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One thing that many health fitness experts are finding to be the trend for 2020 is fitness heading back into the home. With the time is currency mindset, active adults are looking for ways to sweat and stay motivated without having to get in the car.

The founders of bRUNch Running are making it easier to do just that with these simple tips.

Community and group fitness will be huge this year. Experts are finding that a community and other that help you stay accountable and show up will help people reach their goals. Check out the bRUNch Club at Milk Market where you not only run together, but enjoy a nice brunch afterwards.

What: #bRUNchClub at Denver Milk Market

When (day and time): Sunday, January 26 at 8:45am

Where: Denver Milk Market

Cost: Free