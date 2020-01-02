× Man suspected of killing woman at Sheridan hotel arrested in Houston

HOUSTON — A man suspected of killing a woman in the Denver suburb of Sheridan has been arrested in Houston.

According to law enforcement sources, Abbas Abdal Kathem Abed was found at a Houston homeless shelter. Sheridan police worked alongside Houston police and the U.S. Marshals Service to find Abed.

Abed’s minivan had been located in the Houston area a few weeks ago, but law enforcement sources say Abed was arrested Thursday shortly after they received a tip from the shelter.

Abed had been on the run since Dec. 1, 2019, when 31-year-old Chelsea Anne Snider was found dead at a hotel in the 2900 block of West Hampden Avenue.

Snider died from blunt force trauma and stabbing, law enforcement sources said Thursday.

Abed had been employed as an Uber driver. Following Snider’s death, Uber said Abed no longer has access to the app. Uber does not believe their ridesharing app had anything to do with the crime because the platform was turned off at the time of the incident.

Abed is an Iraqi refugee. Investigators believe he may have went to Houston because of Iraqi friends he met there when he first came to the U.S.

A law enforcement source says Abed’s extradition to Colorado could be delayed because Houston police are investigating crimes he may have committed there, including attempted murder.